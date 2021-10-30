Home / Cities / Ranchi News / Chhath Puja: Jharkhand allows celebrations at rivers, ponds; lifts lockdown
ranchi news

Chhath Puja: Jharkhand allows celebrations at rivers, ponds; lifts lockdown

Jharkhand government allowed Chhath Puja celebrations amid Covid-19, lifted weekend lockdown and other restrictions for the festivities.
Chhath is celebrated after Diwali by people belonging to Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh. (HT Archive)
Chhath is celebrated after Diwali by people belonging to Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh. (HT Archive)
Published on Oct 30, 2021 06:02 PM IST
Copy Link
ANI | , Ranchi

Jharkhand government on Friday allowed Chhath Puja celebrations at rivers and ponds while permitting other festivals to be celebrated publicly amid COVID-19.

The restrictions on the functioning of shops had been fully lifted as decided in the meeting of the Disaster Management Authority headed by Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Earlier the shops could only function till 8 pm.

Restrictions on Sunday are lifted fully. Markets and other business activities can resume the same way as they were before the lockdown period.

The Jharkhand government has allowed 500 guests at weddings and marriage halls can now open with 50 per cent capacity.

The government has permitted the clubs, cinemas to be open, while all stadiums can open with 50 per cent of capacity.

In the rural areas, sports activities have been allowed with a gathering of 500 people.

Age restriction is eased for coaching centres. Previously, it was allowed for students of 18 years of age.

However, the schools for junior classes (1 to 5 standards) will remain closed till the situation becomes more favourable.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chhath puja
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 30, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out