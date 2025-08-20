Chhattisgarh cabinet expanded; 3 BJP MLAs sworn in as ministers

Chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday expanded his cabinet by inducting three new ministers, taking the council of ministers in Chhattisgarh to its full strength of 14. BJP MLA Gajendra Yadav took oath as minister at Raj Bhawan. (PTI video screengrab)

Governor Ramen Deka administered the oath of office and secrecy to three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmakers Guru Khushwant Saheb, Rajesh Agrawal and Gajendra Yadav at Raj Bhawan in Raipur.

The ceremony was held in the presence of CM Sai, his deputies Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma and senior BJP leaders.

The council of ministers now has the maximum permissible strength under constitutional provisions — 14 members in the 90-member legislative assembly.

Guru Khushwant Saheb, MLA from Arang, is the son of late Baldas Saheb, a prominent leader of the Satnami sect, which has a sizable Scheduled Caste (SC) following in the state.

Also Read: Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai to expand his cabinet on Wednesday

Ambikapur MLA Rajesh Agrawal gained prominence after defeating senior Congress leader and former Deputy Chief Minister T S Singh Deo in the 2023 assembly polls.

Durg MLA Gajendra Yadav, from the numerically strong OBC Yadav community, comes from Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) background.

The BJP had won 54 seats in the assembly elections, while the Congress secured 35 and the Gondwana Gantantra Party one.

Sai, along with his two deputies, took oath on December 13, 2023, followed by the induction of nine ministers later that month. The strength came down to 11 after Brijmohan Agrawal resigned as minister and MLA last year following his election to the Lok Sabha from Raipur.