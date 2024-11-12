Chhattisgarh: Elephant found dead in Balrampur district; probe on

An elephant was found dead at a paddy farm in Chhattisgarh’s Balrampur district, a forest official said on Tuesday. The reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained, officials said. The jumbo was part of a herd of six elephants that had been roaming in the area for the last couple of days. (Representative file photo)

Forest officials said that the male elephant was found dead in Murka village near Wadrafnagar forest range on Monday evening.

The jumbo was part of a herd of six elephants that had been roaming in the area for the last couple of days, officials added.

Investigation is underway to know the exact cause behind the death, he said.

In a similar case from the state, three elephants including a calf were electrocuted to death in a forest area in Raigarh district on October 26.

On November 1, another elephant calf died of electrocution in Bilaspur district.

Chhattisgarh has reported death of around 80 elephants in the last six years with the causes range from ailments and age to electrocution, officials had earlier said.