Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Nov 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chhattisgarh: Elephant found dead in Balrampur district; probe on

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 12, 2024 10:29 AM IST

Forest officials said that the male elephant was found dead in Murka village near Wadrafnagar forest range on Monday evening

An elephant was found dead at a paddy farm in Chhattisgarh’s Balrampur district, a forest official said on Tuesday. The reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained, officials said.

The jumbo was part of a herd of six elephants that had been roaming in the area for the last couple of days. (Representative file photo)
The jumbo was part of a herd of six elephants that had been roaming in the area for the last couple of days. (Representative file photo)

Forest officials said that the male elephant was found dead in Murka village near Wadrafnagar forest range on Monday evening.

The jumbo was part of a herd of six elephants that had been roaming in the area for the last couple of days, officials added.

Investigation is underway to know the exact cause behind the death, he said.

Also Read:Ecostani | Mysterious deaths of elephants in a forest reserve need a thorough probe

In a similar case from the state, three elephants including a calf were electrocuted to death in a forest area in Raigarh district on October 26.

On November 1, another elephant calf died of electrocution in Bilaspur district.

Chhattisgarh has reported death of around 80 elephants in the last six years with the causes range from ailments and age to electrocution, officials had earlier said.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //