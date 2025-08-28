Chhattisgarh launches QR code, GIS-based system for transparency in MGNREGA works

Raipur: “QR codes will serve as easy, real-time windows into the scheme’s progress at the grassroots. (Representative file photo)

The Chhattisgarh government on Thursday launched QR codes for every gram panchayat across the state after which the villagers will be able to scan these codes—displayed at public places—to access details of all Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) works carried out in their villages in the last three years, along with expenditure incurred, officials said.

The initiative forms part of the state government’s technology-driven push to ensure greater transparency in the implementation of the MGNREGA scheme, officials said on Thursday.

“We want every rural resident to know exactly what work has been done under MGNREGA, and how much money was spent,” a senior official said.

“QR codes will serve as easy, real-time windows into the scheme’s progress at the grassroots”, the official said.

The state government has also initiated Geographic Information System (GIS)-based planning through the Centre’s Yuktidhara portal.

“Satellite-based mapping is helping us prepare precise labour budgets. Once approved by Gram Sabhas in October, these will be painted on panchayat walls so that no one can claim ignorance of sanctioned works,” another official said.

Officials added that while MGNREGA has long served as a vital livelihood source for rural households, access to verified information on sanctioned and completed works was limited.

“This is about making the scheme more transparent, accountable and participatory,” another official underlined.