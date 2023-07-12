Coal firms must clear land acquisition dues, hike royalty, Soren tells Niti Aayog

Jharkhand hief minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday urged the union government to ensure its coal companies clear the outstanding dues against land acquisition in the state for mining, besides making provisions to increase rate of coal royalty to the state government. Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren with a Niti Aayog member in Ranchi on Wednesday. (ANI)

Soren made the demands in a meeting with Niti Aayog officials at the state secretariat on Wednesday.

The chief minister also raised issues related to extra allocation of ration by the Food Corporation of India (FCI), issues related to medical colleges and greenfield road projects.

“The coal companies owe around ₹80,000 crore against land acquisition, but have paid only ₹2,352 crore to the state government and land owners. They should pay compensation for all the acquired land, irrespective of the fact whether they been mined or not. The companies should also increase coal royalty to the state government,” a statement from the CM office quoted Soren saying in the meeting.

The chief minister also urged the Centre to ensure coal companies should not start mining in a new patch of land unless they provide closure certificate for the closed mines.

Officials said the chief minister also demanded that the Centre to increase quota of ration allotted to the state by the FCI as the number of beneficiaries have risen in the state. The state government is forced to buy ration for the added beneficiaries from the open market, Soren said.

The chief minister also urged the Centre to consult with the state government before deciding on location of new medical colleges to be opened in the state. Soren also sought clearance to around nine road corridor projects, including the greenfield Ranchi-Sahebganj stretch. These road projects would together extend to 1,600 kilometres.