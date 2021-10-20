Covid-19 vaccination: J’khand health dept looks for over 12 lakh people overdue for second dose

Over 12 lakh persons who are due for their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine are yet to turn up for inoculation and the state health department is looking for them to ensure they take their jibe as early as possible.

The state health department has shared a list of such people with all the districts to locate them and ensure they are fully vaccinated. The communication from the office of health secretary Arun Kumar Singh has also directed all districts to ramp up daily vaccination targets and ensure at least 3 lakh persons get the jab every day.

Currently, the state is inoculating just over one lakh people daily. “Those on the overdue list as per the CoWin portal should be located and inoculated immediately. District wise overdue list of Covishield and Covaxin is attached,” said the letter from the health secretary’s office.

As per the provided list, 8.61 lakh persons are due for the second dose of Covishield and 3.86 lakh have been due for the second dose of Covaxin across the state. Only around 20% of the 2.46 crore eligible population above 18 years in the state have been fully vaccinated, while 60 per cent of the eligible persons have got the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Senior officials in the health department said awareness and migration could be key possible reasons for people not turning up for the second dose.

“Many people especially in the rural areas are not very educated so they might not be aware of the exact vaccine cycle. Also, many people migrate for work. They might even have taken the shots there and that could be showing in data of that state. We are taking requisite steps to corroborate and adjust those figures, besides creating awareness about vaccination,” said a senior official of the national health mission department.

The official said directions have been given to the districts to approach all on the overdue list through their registered mobile number and take action accordingly.

