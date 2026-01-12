Crackdown on Prince Khan gang in Dhanbad: Police

In a major crackdown on gangster Prince Khan and his alleged support network, the Dhanbad district police on Monday conducted simultaneous raids at over a dozen locations across the district, detaining two people for questioning, officials said. Dhanbad police on Monday conducted simultaneous raids at over a dozen locations in a major crackdown on gangster Prince Khan (HT File/Representative use)

According to police, multiple teams were deployed early in the morning to ensure coordinated action and to prevent any suspects from fleeing.

“The raids were conducted in the Wasseypur, Pandarpala and Bhuli areas under the Bank More police station limits. Among the key premises searched were the residence of land dealer Mohd. Kaish in the Bhatha Mohalla area of Pandarpala, and the house of fruit trader Wasim in the same locality. Police also searched his fruit shop located at Ara Mor, Wasseypur. In addition, a police team reached the house of Babu Khan in Gulzarbagh, Wasseypur, as part of the operation,” an official familiar with the matter said.

During the searches, two businessmen reportedly linked to the animal trade, Nadeem Khan and Shahrukh, were taken into police custody for questioning. There were also reports that cash was recovered from some locations, though officials have not officially confirmed the seizure.

Dhanbad senior superintendent of police (SSP) Prabhat Kumar said the action was aimed at dismantling the organised criminal network of Prince Khan.

“Action has been taken against Prince Khan’s aides and those who joined or supported the gang. Raids were conducted at 12 locations in Wasseypur, Bhuli and Pandarpala. A total of 12 police teams were involved in the operation,” the SSP said.

City SP Ritwik Srivastava and Rural SP Kapil Chaudhary led the special operation, with several DSP-rank officers, local police personnel and security forces participating.

Police officials said that the drive is part of a larger strategy to eliminate Prince Khan’s gang and tighten the noose around individuals allegedly supporting him from behind the scenes. The SSP also signalled strict action against “white-collar” supporters who, police believe, help criminal elements through financial backing and other resources.

Prince Khan is considered a key figure in Dhanbad’s criminal underworld and is facing over 50 serious criminal cases, including murder, extortion, rioting and obstruction of public servants. He reportedly began his operations along with his three brothers under the influence of jailed mafia Fahim Khan, before internal rivalry over extortion money led to violent factional clashes.

Police said further investigations and questioning are underway, and more action may follow in the coming days.