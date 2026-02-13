DC sets March 31 deadline for MGMMCH water supply project in Jamshedpur

The East Singhbhum deputy commissioner (DC) on Friday set a March 31 deadline for completing the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College Hospital (MGMMCH) water supply project, which could solve the acute water scarcity at the newly built campus in Dimna, Jamshedpur, officials said. East Singhbhum deputy commissioner (DC) on Friday set a March 31 deadline for completing the MGMMCH water supply project (HT File)

“I had summoned the contractor and directed him to complete the construction of the 300,000 litres per day capacity water treatment plant (WTP), intake well, and laying of pipelines for bringing water from the Subarnarekha river directly to the WTP and supplying it to MGMMCH by March 31 at any cost. He has been asked to coordinate with the Mango Municipal Corporation (MMC) authorities and ensure that water supply is started within 45 days,” Karn Satyarthi, East Singhbhum DC, told HT on Friday.

“The seven borings inside the MGMMCH are working now, but the problem is that the groundwater level has already gone down and will deplete further during summer. That’s why the WTP and this separate water supply project for MGMMCH are of paramount importance. I have spoken with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for its NOC for laying the pipelines, and it will be sorted shortly,” added Satyarthi.

The MGMMCH has been facing acute water scarcity for the past fortnight, forcing it to reschedule about 20 surgeries a day due to the non-availability of water.

The 500-bed MGMMCH, which is set to be expanded to 800 beds soon, requires at least 400,000 litres of water daily, but currently receives only about 130,000 litres through 10 tankers supplied by the MMC and another 120,000 litres from seven functional borewells.

MGMMCH principal Dr Sanjay Kumar said that the water problem has been partially solved, with MMC supplying water through tankers and all borings now functioning.

“But this is not a permanent solution. We have written to the health department to take necessary steps for a permanent solution to ensure adequate water supply in the college and the hospital,” said Dr Sanjay.

On Thursday, the DC conducted a surprise check at the MGMMCH, during which he expressed his displeasure over the availability of only two ventilators, the failure to purchase more ventilators despite having sufficient funds, the oxygen plant built at the cost of crores still not being operational, and doctors being absent from duty in the emergency as well as other wards.

“The MGMMCH authorities have been warned that if things are not brought back on track and the system is not improved, accountability will be fixed and strong action will be taken,” said a hospital official.

The DC had earlier directed MGMMCH superintendent Dr Balram Jha to ensure an eight-hour duty by all doctors in the hospital at any cost.

He had also directed the superintendent and the nodal officer to undertake surprise inspections to ensure this, officials said.