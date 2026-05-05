Putting up a brave face following the below-expectation performance of his party, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren thanked the people of Assam for their support underlining that they fought the assembly elections ‘for the rights, dignity, and identity of the state’s tribal, Dalit, and minority communities’.

Decision to contest Assam polls was to fight for rights, dignity of tribals: Soren

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In a long social media post, the JMM president said whatever could be accomplished within such limited time and resources would not have been possible without the cooperation, trust, and active participation of people in Assam.

The way you stood by us during this struggle is not only commendable but also immensely encouraging. Your support serves as a source of strength, inspiration, and renewed energy for us,” he said.

“The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha’s (JMM) decision to contest elections in Assam was not merely political expansion; it was also a concrete step toward amplifying the fight for the rights, dignity, and identity of the state’s tribal, Dalit, and minority communities. The deplorable condition of tribals in the state—including the denial of Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, the lack of fair wages for tea garden workers, and the deprivation of land rights—laid the very foundation of this struggle.”

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{{^usCountry}} The CM further said despite limited resources and the absence of any major alliance, the JMM established a strong presence by contesting elections on 16 seats. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CM further said despite limited resources and the absence of any major alliance, the JMM established a strong presence by contesting elections on 16 seats. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Securing second position in two seats on our very first attempt, and garnering over 15,000 votes in seven other seats, clearly indicates that the party has begun to establish a firm foothold among the masses. This performance demonstrates that this is merely the beginning, and that the organization will emerge even stronger in the times to come. These results, coupled with the people’s trust, further underscore the imperative need to forcefully raise issues concerning the tribal community at the national level,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Securing second position in two seats on our very first attempt, and garnering over 15,000 votes in seven other seats, clearly indicates that the party has begun to establish a firm foothold among the masses. This performance demonstrates that this is merely the beginning, and that the organization will emerge even stronger in the times to come. These results, coupled with the people’s trust, further underscore the imperative need to forcefully raise issues concerning the tribal community at the national level,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “This is not merely an electoral endeavor, but a battle for existence, identity, and rights; and with you—and with your trust—this struggle shall continue unabated. Johar to one and all,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This is not merely an electoral endeavor, but a battle for existence, identity, and rights; and with you—and with your trust—this struggle shall continue unabated. Johar to one and all,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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