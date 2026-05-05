...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Decision to contest Assam polls was to fight for rights, dignity of tribals: Soren

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren thanked Assam voters for support, emphasizing the JMM's fight for tribal and minority rights amid a challenging election performance.

Published on: May 05, 2026 03:06 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ranchi
Advertisement

Putting up a brave face following the below-expectation performance of his party, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren thanked the people of Assam for their support underlining that they fought the assembly elections ‘for the rights, dignity, and identity of the state’s tribal, Dalit, and minority communities’.

Decision to contest Assam polls was to fight for rights, dignity of tribals: Soren

In a long social media post, the JMM president said whatever could be accomplished within such limited time and resources would not have been possible without the cooperation, trust, and active participation of people in Assam.

The way you stood by us during this struggle is not only commendable but also immensely encouraging. Your support serves as a source of strength, inspiration, and renewed energy for us,” he said.

“The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha’s (JMM) decision to contest elections in Assam was not merely political expansion; it was also a concrete step toward amplifying the fight for the rights, dignity, and identity of the state’s tribal, Dalit, and minority communities. The deplorable condition of tribals in the state—including the denial of Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, the lack of fair wages for tea garden workers, and the deprivation of land rights—laid the very foundation of this struggle.”

 
jharkhand mukti morcha hemant soren assembly elections
Home / Cities / Ranchi / Decision to contest Assam polls was to fight for rights, dignity of tribals: Soren
Home / Cities / Ranchi / Decision to contest Assam polls was to fight for rights, dignity of tribals: Soren
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.