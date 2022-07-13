Deoghar Shrawani Mela begins after two-year gap
The famous Shrawani Mela was formally inaugurated on Wednesday, throwing open the Kanwariya Path that would be used by the devotees from Thursday to trek with Ganga water lifted at Sultanganj in Bihar and offer it at Baba Baidyanath temple in Deoghar.
The function to officially launch the month-long Mela was held at Dumma, the border of Jharkhand and Bihar in Deoghar district.
Jharkhand agriculture minister Badal Patralekh and Godda MP Nishikant Dubey did the honours.
“The state government led by the chief minister would make all possible efforts to welcome and make the experience of devotees comfortable. There is a need for state and district administration to work in cooperation with the devotees and other stakeholders because event of such a scale can’t be successful without people’s participation,” said Patralekh.
The month-long Mela in temple town Deoghar is one of the biggest congregation of devotees in eastern India. During the period, Baba Baidyanath Temple, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas in the country, sees an average daily footfall of around 70,000 devotees.
Devotees lift Ganga water from Sultanganj, where the river flows in north direction, and carry it on foot, trekking 112 kilometres on Kanwariya Path to the temple.
“On Mondays, the number swells to over a lakh. This year, we can’t rule out bigger numbers as the congregation was not held for last two years due to Covid-19,” said an official.
Officials said that as part of security arrangements, 21 temporary police stations and 11 temporary traffic police stations have been put in place. A hall has also been made for lodging devotees, which has a capacity of hosting 10,000 people, officials said.
-
Man arrested for running fake lift racket in Pune
PUNE Pune police, on Monday, arrested Tejas Ashok Shah (37), who allegedly failed to install lifts despite being paid money in advance. Police said that he has duped over 100 businessmen across the country and taken Rs 16,000 advance from each one. After interrogation, it was revealed that Shah has duped almost 50-100 businessmen across the country and taken almost Rs 16,000 in advance from each one.
-
Missing 5-year-old girl’s body found in U.P.’s Fatehpur, rape-murder confirmed
The body of a five-year-old girl, who went missing while on her way to school on Tuesday morning, was found in a bag in a hut inside a mango orchard in Fatehpur district last night. The police also found four empty beer cans and cigarette butts around the body. The minor victim had left the house around 10 am on Tuesday for her primary school. The minor's school bag was found lying by the road.
-
Five held for abducting hotel staffer, non-payment of food bill in Pune
The police have arrested five persons for allegedly attacking and kidnapping a hotel staffer on Tuesday. According to the police, the accused who had dinner at Hotel Ranmala in Jambhulwadi near Katraj tunnel around 8 pm on Monday refused to pay the entire food bill. When a hotel staffer asked for payment, the accused attacked and kidnapped him. Later, the hotel's owner lodged a complaint and the police arrested the five accused from Jejuri.
-
Shop owner booked for negligence as worker dies due to wall collapse in Pune
The Faraskhana police on Wednesday booked the owner of New Galaxy men's wear shop on the charges of negligence resulting in the death of 55-year-old worker after a wall collapsed on him in Ganesh peth on Tuesday. He was found unconscious and severely injured after being rescued. Officials took him to Sassoon hospital where he was declared dead, said police, The police had initially registered case of accidental death.
-
Sub-inspector in Balrampur suspended after video of him beating a man goes viral
Sub-inspector Arun Kumar Gautam of Balrampur district police was suspended and a departmental inquiry initiated against him on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting a man and pointing his service pistol at him. Additional superintendent of police, Balrampur, Namrita Srivastava, informed that the circle officer (city) Varun Mishra inquired into the matter and recommended action against the sub-inspector for his act.
