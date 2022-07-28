Dhanbad judge murder case: Special CBI court convicts both accused

Exactly a year after additional district judge Uttam Anand was killed after being run over by an autorickshaw in Dhanbad, Jharkhand, a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Thursday convicted both accused in the case.

The two accused – now convicts – Lakhan Verma and Rahul Verma were held guilty of murder, as well as destruction of evidence.

"The special CBI court judge Rajnikant Pathak has held the two accused guilty under Sections 302, 201 and 34 of the IPC. The court has fixed August 6 to decide on quantum of punishment," said defence counsel Kumar Bimlendu.

While Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) pertains to murder, 201 is for destruction of evidence, and 34 is for ‘acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention'.

On July 28, 2021, judge Uttam Anand was mowed down while he was out for a morning jog. Taking into consideration the sensitivity of the case, the Jharkhand government promptly requested the CBI to take over the case.

Of the two convicts, Lakhan (22) was behind the wheels of the vehicle, while Rahul (21) is his accomplice.

Meanwhile, the autorickshaw, which was stolen from Dhanbad, was later recovered from the neighbouring Giridih district.

