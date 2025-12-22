Dhanbad Police step up road safety ahead of New Year celebrations

The Dhanbad Police on Monday carried out an intensive anti-crime and vehicle-checking drive at Randhir Verma Chowk in an effort to tighten road discipline and curb violations ahead of New Year celebrations, officials said. The Dhanbad Police on Monday carried out an intensive anti-crime and vehicle-checking drive at Randhir Verma Chowk (HT File)

During the drive, the team stopped multiple vehicles and checked for compliance with legal requirements, including valid driving licences, helmet use, vehicle registration, and pollution certificates. Officials imposed fines on those found driving without proper documentation or safety gear. The police also warned commuters about the risks associated with drunk driving, especially during the festive period when travel and celebrations typically increase, officials said.

Traffic police station officer-in-charge Lav Kumar, who oversaw enforcement against motorists flouting traffic norms, said, “The anti-crime checking drive conducted today was carried out ahead of the New Year celebrations to ensure effective adherence to traffic norms, including rules against drunken driving, to avoid accidents, as incidents of drunken driving are often witnessed during this time.”

He added that the drive was not only punitive but also focused on creating awareness among road users. “We appeal to people to celebrate the New Year happily and peacefully without indulging in rash or drunken driving. Besides imposing fines, we also carried out an awareness campaign as part of our drive.”