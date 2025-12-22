Search
Mon, Dec 22, 2025
New Delhi oC

Dhanbad Police step up road safety ahead of New Year celebrations

ByPraduman Choubey, Dhanbad
Published on: Dec 22, 2025 10:32 pm IST

The Dhanbad Police on Monday carried out an intensive anti-crime and vehicle-checking drive at Randhir Verma Chowk in an effort to tighten road discipline and curb violations ahead of New Year celebrations, officials said.

The Dhanbad Police on Monday carried out an intensive anti-crime and vehicle-checking drive at Randhir Verma Chowk (HT File)
During the drive, the team stopped multiple vehicles and checked for compliance with legal requirements, including valid driving licences, helmet use, vehicle registration, and pollution certificates. Officials imposed fines on those found driving without proper documentation or safety gear. The police also warned commuters about the risks associated with drunk driving, especially during the festive period when travel and celebrations typically increase, officials said.

Traffic police station officer-in-charge Lav Kumar, who oversaw enforcement against motorists flouting traffic norms, said, “The anti-crime checking drive conducted today was carried out ahead of the New Year celebrations to ensure effective adherence to traffic norms, including rules against drunken driving, to avoid accidents, as incidents of drunken driving are often witnessed during this time.”

He added that the drive was not only punitive but also focused on creating awareness among road users. “We appeal to people to celebrate the New Year happily and peacefully without indulging in rash or drunken driving. Besides imposing fines, we also carried out an awareness campaign as part of our drive.”

AI Summary

Dhanbad Police launched a rigorous anti-crime and vehicle-checking drive at Randhir Verma Chowk on Monday to enhance road discipline and reduce violations ahead of New Year celebrations. Officers checked for driving licenses, helmet use, and vehicle registrations, imposing fines for non-compliance. The initiative aims to raise awareness against drunk driving, promoting safe celebrations during the festive period.