First leg of Veer Birsa Munda Cyclothon concludes in Ranchi

The first leg of the Veer Birsa Munda Cyclothon, launched to celebrate the legacy of the tribal icon and promote national unity, concluded in Ranchi on Saturday. Jharkhand minister Sudivya Kumar welcomed the participants of the cyclothon in a grand function at Ranchi’s Morabadi Ground (PTI)

Conducted under the theme ‘Shaurya Ke Kadam, Kranti Ki Ore’, the cyclothon, flagged off on Thursday from three different locations, promoted the ideals of fitness, social harmony, environmental consciousness, and national pride while paying tribute to the legendary tribal freedom fighter Bhagwan Veer Birsa Munda.

Jharkhand sports, tourism, arts, culture, and youth affairs minister Sudivya Kumar welcomed the participants of the cyclothon in a grand function at Ranchi’s Morabadi Ground, organised by the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Directorate, Bihar and Jharkhand under the aegis of the NCC Group headquarters, Ranchi.

Describing the cyclothon as a powerful symbol of the enthusiasm, discipline, and nationalistic spirit of Jharkhand’s youth, Kumar said it is a proud initiative for the state. The minister said the selected NCC cadets will now depart on a journey to New Delhi.

Addressing the gathering, Kumar said, “All these cadets heading towards Delhi are the proud ambassadors of Jharkhand. Wherever they go, they will represent our state’s culture, identity, traditions, and the immortal inspiration of the brave Birsa Munda.”

On December 18, Latehar deputy commissioner (DC) Utkarsh Gupta flagged off the cyclothon from his district, Khunti SP Manish Toppo from Torpa, and Principal of BN Jalan College, Sisai, Dr Amitabh Bharti, from Gumla, the NCC said in a statement.

On December 19, former minister Bandhu Tirkey started the cyclothon at Mandar for Ranchi, and Sushma Neelam, project director, Integrated Tribal Development Agency, launched it in Lohardaga. At Ulihatu, the birthplace of the tribal icon, Khunti deputy commissioner R Ronita flagged it off.

The second leg will be a challenging journey from Ranchi to New Delhi, covering almost 1,300 km through Bihar, UP, Haryana, and Delhi over 20 days, and will be flagged off from the Birsa Munda Jail Complex here on December 28, the NCC statement said.

“This journey from Ranchi to New Delhi will carry the message of unity, courage, and cultural pride across the nation by a team of two officers, two permanent staff, and 16 NCC cadets, including girl cadets. This leg will culminate in a grand homecoming at the Prime Minister’s Rally on January 28, 2026, in New Delhi, which will be a befitting tribute to Dharti Aba Veer Birsa Munda at the highest national platform,” it added.