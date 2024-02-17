 Four mutilated bodies found on rail line in Jharkhand; murder suspected - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Ranchi / Four mutilated bodies found on rail line in Jharkhand; murder suspected

Four mutilated bodies found on rail line in Jharkhand; murder suspected

ByDebashish Sarkar
Feb 17, 2024 12:21 PM IST

The dead bodies included that of a man, a woman and a child while another dead body was tied in a gunny bag and its gender is yet to be established

Four mutilated bodies were found on the railway track between Talaburu and Kendoposi railway stations under Chakradharpur division of the Southeastern Railway (SER) in West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand during the wee hours of Saturday, officials said.

The train operation has been stalled on the route following the incident. (Representative Image)
The dead bodies included that of a man, a woman and a child while another dead body was tied in a gunny bag (gender yet to be established) and thrown on the track, triggering suspicion that all of them were first murdered and then thrown on the track to give the impression of it being a case of ‘suicide.’

“Four dead bodies, including that of a woman, have been found on the down railway track between Talaburu and Kendoposi railway stations under the Chakradharpur division early this morning. This was clearly not a case of death on railway track, they were murdered and then put on the track. RPF, GRP and local police and forensic teams have reached the spot and investigation is going on,” Shankar Kutty, senior security commissioner, Railway Protection Force (RPF) commandant, Chakradharpur railway division, told HT on Saturday.

According to preliminary information, the incident might have happened between 2.30 am and 3 am on Saturday. The dead bodies were found in a range of 1-1.5 km on the railway track, following which train operation has been stalled on the route.

    Debashish Sarkar

    Debashish Sarkar is a special correspondent based in Jamshedpur. He has been covering government, administration, politics and crime among other things.

Follow Us On