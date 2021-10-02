Four of family including minor killed in Jharkhand village

Four, including a minor boy of the same family, were hacked to death allegedly in sleep in their home in Kendposi village under Hatgamharia village in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district on Friday night, police said.

The deceased were identified as Omno Khandait (55), his wife Maani Khandait (40), their son Ganwara Khandait (22) and Basudev Khandait (4). The village is around six kilometres from the police station.

Hatgamharia police station officer in charge Baleshwar Oraon said the initial investigation suggests the four were killed at their home with help of a sharp weapon. Basudev was the son of Omno’s second son who was said to be sleeping in another room when the crime was committed, police said.

“Basudev was sleeping with the grandmother in one room while the other two victims were sleeping in the verandah outside the house. All four were hacked to death with a sharp weapon. Omno’s other son said he and his wife were in another room,” said Oraon.

On the leads about those behind the crime, police said they are yet to get any breakthrough.

“We are investigating the case from all possible angles. We have questioned family, neighbours and other villagers but none said they have seen anyone committing the crime. We are looking for a breakthrough,” said Oraon.