Hemant Soren, who skipped ED summons, again asked to appear before it

Hemant Soren, who skipped ED summons, again asked to appear before it

ranchi news
Updated on Nov 09, 2022 08:52 PM IST

The ED had earlier asked Hemant Soren to appear before it on November 3 but he skipped the summons citing official engagements. He had then sought a three-week deferment of the summons.

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren. (ANI)
ByAniruddha Dhar

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren has been issued a fresh summons by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to appear before it in Ranchi on November 17 for questioning in a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal mining in the state.

The federal probe agency had earlier asked Soren to appear before it on November 3 but he skipped the summons citing official engagements. He had then sought a three-week deferment of the summons.

