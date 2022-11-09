Hemant Soren, who skipped ED summons, again asked to appear before it

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren has been issued a fresh summons by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to appear before it in Ranchi on November 17 for questioning in a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal mining in the state.

The federal probe agency had earlier asked Soren to appear before it on November 3 but he skipped the summons citing official engagements. He had then sought a three-week deferment of the summons.

