Home / Cities / Ranchi News / Hemant Soren skips ED summons, aide says Jharkhand CM will respond legally

Hemant Soren skips ED summons, aide says Jharkhand CM will respond legally

ranchi news
Updated on Nov 03, 2022 01:57 PM IST

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha spokesperson Manoj Pandey said the chief minister is well within his rights to react to the development legally

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren. (PTI File Photo)
Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren. (PTI File Photo)
ByVishal Kant

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Thursday did not appear before the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) office where he was expected around 11.30 am following a summon in connection with an alleged illegal mining case, a police official said.

“As per our information, the CM is not arriving at the office today,” a police official said.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) spokesperson Manoj Pandey said the chief minister is well within his rights to react to the development legally. “The chief minister is taking legal opinion on the summon and acting accordingly.”

Pandey, however, said he does not have information whether or not the CM has responded to the ED summon in writing.

The ED had on November 1 summoned Soren for questioning in connection with its money laundering probe into the alleged case of illegal mining in Jharkhand.

Also Read:ED summons Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in illegal mining probe

Soren was asked to appear at ED’s Ranchi’s office, officials said.

The JMM leader will likely be questioned about the activities related to the illegal mining and its large-scale transportation allegedly in association with his political aide Pankaj Mishra, who was arrested in July in connection with the case.

The federal agency has also arrested Mishra’s aides Bachhu Yadav and Prem Prakash.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Vishal Kant

    Vishal Kant works as an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times. He tracks developments in Aam Aadmi Party and Delhi government. Vishal has spent about a decade covering the city politics and governance, besides writing on Delhi’s civic issues, urban transport and infrastructure.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 03, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out