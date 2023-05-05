IAS Ranjan was principal conspirator in fraudulent sale of army land, ED tells Ranchi court

The directorate of enforcement (ED) on Friday told the special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court that IAS officer Chhavi Ranjan misused his office of Ranchi deputy commissioner and connived with land brokers, officials and other beneficiaries to facilitate fraudulent sale of atleast three land plots at premium locations in Jharkhand’s state capital, including one under possession of the Indian army since independence, by manipulation of official records in Ranchi and Kolkata. He was arrested after 11 hours of questioning in connection with the money laundering probe. (Representative file image)

The 2011-batch IAS officer was arrested on money laundering charges on Thursday and was produced before special PMLA court of Dinesh Rai on Friday, which sent him to judicial custody.

“We have sought remand of 10 days from the court. But arguments over the remand application would be done on Saturday. Ranjan was forwarded into judicial custody for the day,” an ED official said.

While the court will hear arguments over remand on Saturday, the federal agency in its remand note has alleged that Ranjan had connived with the syndicate that was involved in fraudulent sale of the army land by a fake land owner Pradip Bagchi to one Kolkata-based company M/S Jagatbandhu Tea Estate Pvt. Ltd, of which Amit Agrawal, a Kolkata-based businessman, was a beneficial owner.

The members of this syndicate included seven persons arrested by the federal agency last month in connection with the case, besides Prem Prakash and Amit Agarwal.

Prakash, a businessman, was arrested by the agency last year in connection with the separate illegal mining case and is in jail.

Similarly, Agrawal was arrested by ED on money laundering charges for allegedly influencing Jharkhand high court lawyer Rajeev Kumar and ‘frivously roping the government officials and judiciary for frustrating the PIL 4290/2021’.

The agency alleged that Ranjan was an associate of Agrawal against whom the CBI has also filed an FIR in New Delhi for conspiracy to malign the judiciary. In the said FIR, the CBI has also enquired and found that Chhavi Ranjan tried to influence advocate Rajeev Kumar on behalf of Agrawal, the agency said.

“Mr. Chhavi Ranjan, then DC of Ranchi knowingly assisted these persons to acquire the above property by deliberately misusing his official position and overlooking the records of available with his office,” the agency’s remand note added.

The agency further alleged that Ranjan had received complaints against the sale of the property.

“Therefore, it was in the knowledge of the accused persons that the property was in possession of the defence and there was dispute between defence and Jayant who had sold the property to 13 different people. The defence had also requested DC to cancel registration of the said property. Being aware of the fact, Ranjan in collusion with other accused persons, knowingly entertained the frivolous claim of Pradip Bagchi, held meetings with the accused persons and even directed the circle officer to conduct inquiry regarding the claim of Pradip Bagchi. This was knowingly done to register the property and transfer its ownership to Jagatbandhu Tea Estates, a beneficial company of Amit Agrawal,” the agency told court.

Besides, facilitating the fraudulent sale of the land in possession of army, the agency alleged that Ranjan was also instrumental in illegal sale of two premium plots in Ranchi of one acre in Cheshire Home road and 7.16 acres in Hehal area of Ranchi.

During investigations, the agency said, it has been established through seizure of digital devices and forged documents that Ranjan had directed the circle officer to allow mutation of the Cheshire Home road in favour of businessman Bishnu Agrawal although there were existing disputes.

The agency has claimed they have digital evidence to establish quid pro quo, wherein Bishnu facilitated Ranjan’s family tours to Goa and had foot the bills for their stay at Taj Fort, Aguada.

The agency had raided the residence of Bishnu last year and summoned him for questioning on May 8.

In the case of Hehal land deal, Ranjan allegedly misused his office to facilitate registration and mutation of the plot on basis of a fake deed in favour of one Binod Singh despite objections from original the land owners.

He also used his official position in helping the illegal owner in taking its possession and get boundary wall constructed at the plot by providing police security.

The agency has alleged bribe was paid to Ranjan in lieu of his connivance with the syndicate. “Bribe amounting to ₹1 crore was paid by the accused persons arrested earlier to the present accused (Ranjan) through Prem Prakash for unblocking one plot of land at Bargain Mauja from the restricted list. Further, it is also revealed that a fixed amount of money ranging from ₹2-2.5 lakh was paid from circle offices to the accused person which was deposited to one of his close confidants,” the agency said.

