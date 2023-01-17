IIM-Ranchi student found dead in hostel room; family alleges foul play

A 22-year-old student was found dead in his hostel room under mysterious circumstances at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ranchi on Monday night, police said on Tuesday.

Ranchi deputy superintendent of police (SP), Praveen Kumar Singh, who visited the crime scene, said police were informed that a second-year management student has allegedly died by suicide.

Singh said that according to college staff, some college students visited the deceased student’s room on Monday evening, but his door was locked and after he did not respond for while they informed security. Later, the college security guards, along with the students, peeked through the window and found the student hanging from the fan.

Singh said that the student’s body was brought down by the guards and they called the police. He said that the deceased student’s body was sent for post-mortem to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), adding that an investigation is on and further action would be taken after receiving the post-mortem report.

He added that after the autopsy, the deceased student’s body was handed over to the family members on Tuesday, who came from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh after learning of the incident.

Meanwhile, the deceased student’s father while speaking to the reports, said they were “not convinced” about the suicide theory and demanded an impartial probe.

“The circumstantial evidence that has come up shows that a detailed inquiry is a must. It has come to light that his hands were tied when he was found hanging. Also, they brought down the body in absence of police. I don’t want to make wild allegations, but who was witness to all that they are saying?” he said.

He added, “We spoke around 10pm on January 15 and my son was completely normal. He joined IIM after doing engineering in computer science and was a jubilant person.”

After hearing the matter Naushad Alam, superintendent of police (SP), Ranchi (rural), said he formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the case.

“We are in process of registering a case based on the statement of the family members. We are also waiting for the post-mortem report. We have constituted an SIT led by Dy SP to probe the incident,” said Alam.

IIM-Ranchi also released a statement on Tuesday saying a student of IIM-Ranchi, enrolled in the MBA in Business Analytics programme, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his hostel room on January 16, 2023. He was from Varanasi (UP).

“The institute authorities informed the police and the student’s family members about the incident. Police are investigating the matter, considering all perspectives. The deceased boy’s body was retrieved and sent for autopsy and the report is awaited,” the statement read.

