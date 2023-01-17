Parents kill their children in two separate incidents in Odisha

Two toddlers, both two years old, were killed by their respective parents over domestic strife in two separate incidents on Monday in Odisha, police said.

In the first incident that took place in Cuttack, a woman allegedly killed her two-year-old stepson following strife with her husband and then hanged herself from the ceiling, police said.

According to the police, the deceased woman’s parents, on the other hand, have levelled torture allegations against the husband.

In another incident, a man in an inebriated state killed his two-year-old daughter following a quarrel with his wife. The incident took place in Deogarh district, police said.

Cuttack deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Pinak Mishra said, “Pending investigation, we suspect this woman first killed her stepson and then hanged herself from the ceiling.”

He added that a forensic team was trying to ascertain the reason behind the deaths.

Police said that the child’s and the mother’s bodies were sent for post-mortem and an investigation into the matter was launched.

“Our priority is to allow the forensic team to seize material evidence from the spot. Only after getting experts’ opinions following a post-mortem, we will be able to ascertain the cause of death,” the DCP said.

Meanwhile, in the Deogarh incident, police said the man identified as Biju Kisan of Lambadura village killed his two-year-old daughter.

Though the child was admitted to a local health centre, the doctors declared her dead, police said.