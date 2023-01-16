2 killed, 12 injured as speeding bus falls into canal in Bihar’s Rohtas

Two passengers, including a minor girl, were killed and at least 12 were injured when a speeding bus fell into a canal on Kargahar-Sasaram road near Konar village under Shivsagar police station limits of RBihar’s Rohtas district on Monday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Radheshyam Singh (48) and Doli Kumari (17) of Simariya village. The injured persons were admitted to the local government hospital, police said.

Angry locals blocked the main road demanding ₹25 lakh compensation to the kin of the deceased and murder case against the driver and the owner of the bus. They alleged that the ‘Yadav Bus’ was very old and dilapidated but the owner was plying it against rules. Overloading and rash driving was the cause of the accident, they alleged.

The blockade was lifted and the bodies were allowed for autopsy after a police team from nearby Shivsagar police station reached the place and assured the locals of appropriate action.

Superintendent of police (SP) Vineet Kumar said that police helped the injured in getting treatment. The bus has been seized and police are investigating the facts, he added.