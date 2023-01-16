Home / Cities / Patna News / 2 killed, 12 injured as speeding bus falls into canal in Bihar’s Rohtas

2 killed, 12 injured as speeding bus falls into canal in Bihar’s Rohtas

patna news
Updated on Jan 16, 2023 03:21 PM IST

Angry locals blocked the main road after the incident and alleged that the bus was old and dilapidated but the owner was plying it against rules

Locals demanded <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25 lakh compensation to the kin of the deceased and murder case against the driver and the owner of the bus. (Representative Image)
Locals demanded 25 lakh compensation to the kin of the deceased and murder case against the driver and the owner of the bus. (Representative Image)
ByPrasun K Mishra

Two passengers, including a minor girl, were killed and at least 12 were injured when a speeding bus fell into a canal on Kargahar-Sasaram road near Konar village under Shivsagar police station limits of RBihar’s Rohtas district on Monday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Radheshyam Singh (48) and Doli Kumari (17) of Simariya village. The injured persons were admitted to the local government hospital, police said.

Angry locals blocked the main road demanding 25 lakh compensation to the kin of the deceased and murder case against the driver and the owner of the bus. They alleged that the ‘Yadav Bus’ was very old and dilapidated but the owner was plying it against rules. Overloading and rash driving was the cause of the accident, they alleged.

The blockade was lifted and the bodies were allowed for autopsy after a police team from nearby Shivsagar police station reached the place and assured the locals of appropriate action.

Superintendent of police (SP) Vineet Kumar said that police helped the injured in getting treatment. The bus has been seized and police are investigating the facts, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out