In the house/ in wake of 'fraud, corruption' in land, revenue dept Every plot of land to get unique code: CM

The Jharkhand government is working to introduce unique IDs for all landholdings in the state’s records in wake of the repeated complaints of frauds and corruption in the state land and revenue department
By HT Correspondent, Ranchi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:06 PM IST

The Jharkhand government is working to introduce unique IDs for all landholdings in the state’s records in wake of the repeated complaints of frauds and corruption in the state land and revenue department.

Chief minister Hemant Soren said in the assembly on Thursday that the state government is planning a massive exercise and it will be implemented soon.

“We are working towards giving a unique code to all plots of land in the state. We will be installing some devices across the state for the purpose. We often hear of land mafias playing tricks with the land records and selling land illegally. Goverment is serious towards the issue, but there is no quick fix solution to it. It’s a massive exercise, hopefully I will be in a better position to say something about it with authority by the next assembly session,” said Soren.

The chief minister made the announcement in reply to a question by BJP legislator and former minister Neelkanth Singh Munda, highlighting complaints against the land and revenue department and online mutation of land.

Several other legislators on different days have raised the issue of land records and corruption in the land and revenue department during the ongoing budget assembly session. There have been repeated complaints of tampering with the land records during the digitisation process.

Govt might increase number of administrative blocks

On a separate issue, the chief minister said that the state government was preparing to hold a household survey to take feedback from people about problems they face in reaching out to government offices.

The CM said they would assess the situation after the survey and, if required, they would increase the number of administrative blocks wherever required.

Currently there are 260 administrative blocks across the 24 districts in the state.

