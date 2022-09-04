'Incidents happen', says Soren amid outrage over tribal teen’s death in Dumka

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Sunday said ‘incidents happen everywhere’ while responding to questions on a minor tribal girl’s death who was found hanging from a tree in Dumka district a day ago.

“Incidents happen... where do they not occur?..and incidents don’t come with a warning (ghatnayein toh hoti rehti hai…kaha nahi hoti?),” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

#WATCH | "Incidents happen. Where do they not occur?" says Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren on the recent incident of a minor girl hanged to death from a tree in Dumka pic.twitter.com/5DoGnWvNtO — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2022

Soon after, the BJP hit back saying the agitation against the rising crimes against women in the eastern state will continue. “A 15-16-year-old girl was set ablaze by a Shahrukh… A girl was hanged to death from a tree in Dumka yesterday and the Jharkhand CM said that such incidents happen. Case being registered is a very small thing. There are 37 cases on me... but this agitation will prevail,” said BJP MP Nishikant Dubey.

A day ago, the body of the teenage girl was found hanging from a tree in a field in Dumka. Police said the 14-year-old was sexually exploited by a man on the pretext of marriage. On Sunday, police registered a rape and murder case under POCSO Act and SC/ST Act. "Rape and murder case registered under POCSO Act & SC/ST Act. Accused Armaan Ansari was arrested. We want to collect evidence and file a chargesheet soon," Amber Lakra, Dumka superintendent of police, told ANI.

On August 23, a minor girl was set ablaze by a man, identified as Shahrukh. After struggling for five days, she succumbed to her injuries on August 28. Shahrukh and an accomplice have been arrested.

Following two back-to-back incidents of assault on minor girls in the state, Soren has been facing intense backlash from the Bharatiya Janata Party. Dubey had earlier slammed the Soren government for the ‘growing atrocities on Dalit girls’ and said that "underage Dalits and tribal girls are being exploited and the government is sleeping."

