'Incidents happen', says Soren amid outrage over tribal teen’s death in Dumka
The BJP hit back saying the agitation against the rising crimes against women in the eastern state will continue. “A 15-16-year-old girl was set ablaze by a Shahrukh… A girl was hanged to death from a tree in Dumka yesterday and the CM said that such incidents happen,” said BJP MP Nishikant Dubey.
Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Sunday said ‘incidents happen everywhere’ while responding to questions on a minor tribal girl’s death who was found hanging from a tree in Dumka district a day ago.
“Incidents happen... where do they not occur?..and incidents don’t come with a warning (ghatnayein toh hoti rehti hai…kaha nahi hoti?),” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Soon after, the BJP hit back saying the agitation against the rising crimes against women in the eastern state will continue. “A 15-16-year-old girl was set ablaze by a Shahrukh… A girl was hanged to death from a tree in Dumka yesterday and the Jharkhand CM said that such incidents happen. Case being registered is a very small thing. There are 37 cases on me... but this agitation will prevail,” said BJP MP Nishikant Dubey.
A day ago, the body of the teenage girl was found hanging from a tree in a field in Dumka. Police said the 14-year-old was sexually exploited by a man on the pretext of marriage. On Sunday, police registered a rape and murder case under POCSO Act and SC/ST Act. "Rape and murder case registered under POCSO Act & SC/ST Act. Accused Armaan Ansari was arrested. We want to collect evidence and file a chargesheet soon," Amber Lakra, Dumka superintendent of police, told ANI.
On August 23, a minor girl was set ablaze by a man, identified as Shahrukh. After struggling for five days, she succumbed to her injuries on August 28. Shahrukh and an accomplice have been arrested.
Following two back-to-back incidents of assault on minor girls in the state, Soren has been facing intense backlash from the Bharatiya Janata Party. Dubey had earlier slammed the Soren government for the ‘growing atrocities on Dalit girls’ and said that "underage Dalits and tribal girls are being exploited and the government is sleeping."
(With inputs from agencies)
Arrested for ₹2 crore fraud, typographical error gets bizman default bail
Mumbai: A city businessman, arrested for allegedly cheating investors for over ₹2 crore was recently granted default bail by the Bombay high court, all thanks to a typographical error. The the chairman of the Phenomenal Group, businessman Nandlal Singh Kesar Singh was arrested on December 18, 2021, by Barshi police and was produced before a local magistrate the next day.
As many people are stepping out in large numbers during the ongoing Ganesh festival, Pune traffic police have changed several bus routes while some bus trips have been cancelled in peth areas. According to Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited officials, till Sunday since the beginning of the Ganesh festival on August 29, as many as 250 bus trips to various destinations have been cancelled.
Probe into loan recovery agents takes cops to Delhi, China and Kerala
Mumbai A promising investigation into a loan app scam by the Andheri Government Railway Pollice, which took the trail from Delhi to China and then back to Kerela, has come to a standstill after the investigators found that the man owning the firm, that has a capital of ₹130 crore, is actually a differently-abled person with assets which consists of only four sheep. A 45-year-old garments trader from Delhi, Sartaj Alam claimed to be drawing a “salary” of ₹12,000 per day.
Lack of access roads to health centre costs newborn’s life
Bhiwandi Darshana Farale lost her child after she had to be carried in a bedsheet to the health care centre due to a lack of access roads in Dharmipada, Dhigashi village in Bhiwandi. Darshana Farale complained of labour pains on September 1 at around 9 am. A video of the incident went viral on social media. The village, with about 100 families, is 1.5km away from the health care centre.
Rajasthan: Occultist arrested for raping woman on pretext of curing ‘black magic’
The Rajasthan police have arrested an occultist from Gujarat for allegedly raping a 35-year-old married woman on the pretext of curing a “black magic spell” cast on her, officials said on Saturday. Saleem Baba, was produced before a court in Barmar on Saturday, from where he was sent to judicial custody.
