Investors’ Meet: Dalmia, Adhunik sign MoU with J’khand govt

Dalmia Cements and Adhunik Power, which already have their presence in the state, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Jharkhand government, pledging to invest worth crores in the state on the second day of the two-day investors’ meet in New Delhi on Saturday.

Besides these two firms, Tata Steel and public sector steel giant SAIL expressed intent to invest several hundred crores as part of their mining expansion in the state over the next few years.

“The two-day Summit witnessed a commitment of nearly ₹10,000 crore worth investments in Jharkhand in the coming months, leading to around 20,000 direct and around 1.5 lakh indirect employment,” an official said.

Wooing investors, chief minister Hemant Soren also unveiled the Industrial and Investment Promotion Policy 2021, which was passed by the state cabinet couple of months back.

“The state government wants to move forward with the cooperation of the investors. We are trying to leverage the infinite resources that nature has gifted to Jharkhand and walk the path of development,” said Soren.

The Dalmia group signed the MoU pledging investment worth ₹758 crore in the field of cement grinding, solar power generation and municipal waste management, while the Adhunik power pledged investment worth ₹1900 crore in developing an industrial park.

Tata Steel representative signed a letter of intent investing ₹3000 crore in expansion of iron and coal mines and downstream value-added steel portfolio in next three years, while PSU SAIL pledged investment of ₹4000 crore in their Gua mines in next three years.