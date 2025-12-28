Jamshedpur gears up for President’s visit

President Draupadi Murmu is set to be greeted in Jamshedpur on Monday with vibrant tribal art, Santhali literary icons, and an extensive security deployment throughout the city. President Draupadi Murmu welcomed by Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and CM Hemant Soren on Sunday. (HT Photo)

According to people familiar with the matter, the Jamshedpur Notified Area Committee (JNAC) and Tata Steel Utilities and Infrastructure Services Ltd (TSUSIL) have jointly decorated the walls with images of tribal folk culture in the Sohrai-Khibar style of painting, from the walls of the airport up to the DC and SSP residences opposite the local circuit house, where she, along with the Governor and CM, will stay for a while before proceeding to Dishom Jaher Sthan at Karandih.

Officials said the Dhalbhum sub-divisional officer (SDO), Chandrajit Singh, as directed by East Singhbhum DC Karn Satyarthi, has notified the entire Jamshedpur as a 28-hour no-flying zone from 6 pm Sunday to 10 pm Monday in view of the presidential visit.

“In addition to Jamshedpur city, the no-flying zone order will be effective in Potka, Patamda, and Boram Blocks of the district as well, and flying drones, hot air balloons, etc., along with aeroplanes, will be completely prohibited,” the order stated.

Meanwhile, three helicopters of the Indian Air Force (IAF) reached Jamshedpur on Sunday morning and conducted trial flights over Sonari Airport. The DC, SSP Piyush Pandey, and other senior officials also rehearsed a mock run of the presidential convoy from the airport to Karandih.

President Murmu is scheduled to reach the Ol Chiki centenary celebrations by the All India Santhali Writers Association (AISA) at Karandih Dishom Jaher Sthan around 10.40 am. This will be her second occasion attending the AISA conclave—she had attended it on November 20, 2023, after becoming the President.

President Murmu has been a life member of the Adivasi Socio Educational and Cultural Association (ASECA) since her active political days in Odisha. That association grew stronger even after she became an MLA, minister, governor, and President, and contributed to the development of the Santhali language and its Ol Chiki script. She unveiled the Santhali translation of the Constitution at Rashtrapati Bhavan a couple of days ago. She was the Governor of Jharkhand from 2015 to 2021.

AISA general secretary Rabindranath Murmu said that a tribal group will perform Sendra, a traditional tribal hunting song, as the President proceeds to the dais, while girls from the Patamda Kasturba Gandhi Girls Residential School, along with the Swar Viper Band, will play the National Anthem after her arrival. “She will honour 12 Santhali literary luminaries who have made significant contributions to the development of the Santhali language, literature, and the Ol Chiki script,” Murmu added.

Meanwhile, East Singhbhum DC, SSP, and Traffic DSP issued a joint order prohibiting the entry of all types of heavy and commercial vehicles from 6 am to 11 pm on Monday. Traffic on major routes from Sonari Airport to Karandih and NIT-Jamshedpur in Adityapur will be either prohibited or diverted between 9 am and 4 pm on Monday. Shift timings have also been changed in the industrial units in Adityapur Industrial Area (AIA)—the first shift will end at 4 pm instead of 2 pm, and the second shift will start after 4 pm on Monday, officials said.

President Draupadi Murmu will also attend the 15th convocation ceremony of NIT-Jamshedpur in the afternoon and leave for Ranchi from Sonari Airport around 3.30 pm.

In view of the presidential visit, the Tata-Odisha state highway will also be closed for an hour on Monday. An adequate number of security forces have been deployed, and additional forces have been requisitioned from the neighbouring districts, apart from central security agencies and presidential guards. Drone monitoring is being conducted of every household on the routes and around the venues, and special forces have been deployed on all high-rise buildings. Heavy vehicles have been banned on Kandra-Adityapur Road from 6 am to 6 pm, and traffic towards Jamshedpur will be diverted through Kadma Toll Plaza. The Kharkai Bridge will be closed from 1 pm to 3.30 pm, officials said.

Tatanagar Station will be accessible from Burmamines Gate, and the main entry will be closed. People will have to take Marine Drive to go to Sakchi from Sonari; similarly, they will have to go to Bistupur via Kadma through Marine Drive, they added.