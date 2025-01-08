Jharkhand: 3 school children, driver killed after truck overturns on autorickshaw

Three school children and a driver died while over a half dozen children sustained injuries after a potato laden truck overturned on an auto-rickshaw full of school children in Jharkhand’s Gola, about 35 km from Ramgarh district headquarters. The truck carrying potatoes hit the auto-rickshaw full of children when the auto was crossing the highway. (Representational image)

A police officer familiar with the matter said that the accident took place around 8.30am when the auto-rickshaw was crossing the highway near Tirla Chowk.

“The truck carrying potatoes hit the auto-rickshaw full of children when the auto was crossing the highway (NH-33) near Damodar Hotel close to Tirla Chowk under Gola police station area. This claimed the lives of the driver and three school children. Injured children are being taken to Ramgarh Sadar Hospital for treatment. They were on the way to Goodwill Mission School,” the officer said.

District superintendent of police (SP) Ajay Kumar said, The reason behind the accident is being ascertained.”

Asked how come the school was opened when the School Education and Literacy Department had ordered to keep all the schools closed till January 13 in view of the cold wave and cold, the SP said: “That is being ascertained.”

A police officer close to the matter said: “Initial probe suggested that the auto driver was crossing the highway near Tirla Chowk without looking left or right. Meanwhile, the auto was hit by a truck coming on that road. The truck driver tried a lot to save the auto, but the auto had come in the middle of the road. In such a situation, the truck collided with the auto.”