Jharkhand: 3 teenagers died after land portion caves-in during Diwali prep

Three teenagers died after a portion of a land caved-in when they were extracting soil in Jharkhand's Chatra district on Sunday for painting their hut walls for Deepawali, police said.

The three and another girl were buried in the cave in at Barwa Kochwa village in Pratappur police station area, around 210 km from Ranchi, Pratappur police station in-charge Vinod Kumar a rescue operation was carried out with the help of villagers and an excavator.

The four were taken out of the soil and admitted to the Pratappur health sub-centre, where three of them were died, he said. The deceased has been identified as Munak Kumari (18), Arti Kumar (15) and Pinki Kumar (18). They bodies were handed over to their families after a post-mortem. The fourth one has been discharged after treatment.

