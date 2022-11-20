Jharkhand: 4 coal thieves killed in gunfight with CISF personnel

RANCHI: Four alleged coal thieves were killed while two suffered injuries during a gunfight with CISF personnel in Jharkhand’s Denidih coal railway siding area, CISF officials said on Sunday.

According to officials, the incident took place around 12.30 am at the coal siding, around 200 km from Ranchi.

“The incident occurred when a group of around 100 bike-borne coal thieves and smugglers started pelting stones at CISF personnel. The security personnel opened fire in the air but the thieves tried to snatch their weapons. The security personnel in retaliation opened fire in which four died,” said Vijay Kajla, DIG, CISF.

“The injured jawans are undergoing treatment at a hospital,” the DIG said.

He said that the paramilitary force would conduct a detailed inquiry as per the guidelines to find out the reason behind the shootout as well as determine ways to prevent any incidents.

Dhanbad SSP told the media the district police would also form a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the encounter. The identification of the accused is still to be ascertained.