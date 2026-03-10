Ranchi, The Jharkhand Assembly on Tuesday passed the demands for grants of the labour, planning, training, and skill and industry departments by voice vote, with minister Sanjay Prasad Yadav asserting that the funds are essential for workers' welfare and industrial development in the state. Jharkhand Assembly passes demands for grants of labour, industry departments

Replying to issues raised during the debate on cut motions on the grant for demands, Yadav said an investment of around ₹20,000 crore would accelerate industrial growth and potentially create about 15,000 new jobs.

Addressing the House, the minister said 3,89,568 construction workers have been registered so far in the 2025–26 financial year, adding that the government remains committed to their welfare.

He said the government provides financial assistance to bring back the bodies of migrant workers who die while working outside the state or abroad.

"Additionally, new assistance schemes have been proposed for workers stranded or deceased abroad," he said.

Highlighting initiatives to provide jobs to youths, Yadav said 14,748 candidates have been selected through 302 recruitment camps and 95 job fairs organised across the state so far.

He added that the government is continuously working to connect youths with skill training and employment opportunities.

Referring to the achievements of the industry department, Yadav said under the leadership of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Jharkhand has established its global presence.

"Following the chief minister's participation in the World Economic Forum at Davos 2026, the state has received investment proposals worth ₹1,24,230 crore," Yadav added.

The minister also informed that an investment agreement worth ₹9,600 crore has been signed with Tata Steel, which will be a project based on green steel technology.

According to the minister, these investment proposals are expected to create more than 45,000 employment opportunities in future.

Targeting the opposition, Yadav said the pace of development had slowed over the past 17 years due to a lack of clear policy, but development had accelerated since 2019 under Soren's leadership.

He also urged Jairam Kumar Mahato, MLA of Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha, and other members to withdraw the cut motion.

Following the minister's response, Mahato withdrew the motion.

Earlier, Saryu Roy, MLA of Janata Dal , questioned the government over the absence of a clear manufacturing policy despite the state having around 40 per cent of the country's mineral resources.

He also suggested periodical changes to the industrial policy in keeping with the changing times.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.