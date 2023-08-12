Soren chairs alliance meet on Dumri assembly by-election

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren convened a meeting with senior leaders and legislators of the ruling alliance on Saturday to strategise for the Dumri assembly by-election scheduled for September 5, leaders close to the developments said. Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren convened a meeting with leaders of the ruling alliance to strategise for the Dumri by-election

The ruling alliance of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal have fielded JMM candidate Bebi Devi against the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is yet to announce its nominee.

The by-election has been necessitated by the passing of former education minister and senior JMM leader Jagarnath Mahto on April 6. His wife, Bebi Devi, who was recently inducted into Hemant’s cabinet, will contest on the JMM ticket from Bermo. Party leaders said that she would file her nomination on August 17.

The meeting, held at the chief minister’s official residence in Ranchi, was attended by Congress Legislature Party leader Alamgir Alam, ministers, including Bebi Devi, and other legislators.

“In the meeting, we discussed the strategy for the Dumri assembly by-poll. There is no contest. Dumri will mark the first victory of the INDIA alliance in Jharkhand,” said rural development minister Alamgir Alam.

JMM parliamentarian Vijay Hansda further said that the chief minister assigned different tasks to various leaders for the by-election.

“Several block presidents were also present at the meeting. He (Soren) reviewed the preparations and assigned different tasks to everyone. It has been decided that we will pay homage to Jagarnath Da by ensuring the victory of our candidate,” he said.

Meanwhile, the NDA allies, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and All Jharkhand Student Union (Party) or AJSU (P) are also deliberating on a joint candidate. Leaders close to the matter indicate that Sudesh Mahto-led AJSU (P) is likely to field its candidate in alliance with the BJP.

Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi and Karamveer Singh, general secretary (organisation), visited Sudesh Mahto’s residence on Friday night and discussed the possibility of a joint candidature, the leaders added.

