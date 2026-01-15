Jharkhand Congress flies kites with slogans to target BJP on Makar Sankranti

Congress party leaders and workers marked Makar Sankranti by flying kites bearing political slogans such as “NO SIR” and “SAVE MGNREGA”, taking a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union government on Makar Sankranti. Congress party leaders and workers marked Makar Sankranti by flying kites bearing political slogans. (HT Photo)

“The slogans ‘NO SIR’ and ‘SAVE MGNREGA’ written on the ‘Rahul kites’ flying in the sky made it clear that the Congress is not in the mood to compromise on the rights of the poor, labourers and rural India,” party state general secretary Alok Kumar Dubey said in a press statement.

“MGNREGA is a guarantee of employment for the poor of the country, but the BJP government is conspiring to gradually dismantle it. Today, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, through the ‘Rahul kite’, we have given a clear message that the Congress will fight for the rights of labourers from the streets to Parliament,” Dubey added.

Those who participated in the kite flying included the party’s chief spokesperson Lal Kishore Nath Shahdeo, cow service commission chairman Rajiv Ranjan Prasad, state minority commission member M Tausif, besides senior leaders Kumud Ranjan and Firoz Rizvi Munna, and social activist Vinay Kumar Singh.

Tausif said that the process of removing names from the voter list in the name of special intensive revision (SIR) is a direct attack on the democratic system.

“‘NO SIR’ reflects the apprehension and opposition of the people that the voting rights of the poor, minorities and marginalised sections are being undermined. The Congress party will not compromise on the Constitution and civil rights at any cost and will continue to strongly oppose this undemocratic process,” he said.

Prasad said “SAVE MGNREGA” is a pledge to protect the livelihoods of villagers.

“‘SAVE MGNREGA’ is not just a slogan, but a pledge to safeguard the livelihoods of villagers, the poor and labourers. The MGNREGA scheme is being continuously weakened by the policies of the BJP government, which is directly impacting the rural economy,” he said.