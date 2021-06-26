Jharkhand: Districts to conduct gap assessment of pvt hospitals

The state health department has directed all districts to get a gap assessment conducted of the existing infrastructure and equipment at private paediatric hospitals under their jurisdiction.

The direction comes as part of the preparation, prevention and planning manual for a probable third wave of Covid-19 pandemic, officials said on Saturday.

In an order issued on Friday by in-charge of third wave state control room Bhuvnesh Pratap Singh, the districts have been directed to conduct gap assessment and hold review meeting with hospital executives and verify the checklist provided by authorities.

The officials need to take adequate measures to fill the gap and provide action taken report back to the paediatric health cell of the national health mission, the order stated.

“After the assessment, if required, the health department will also provide private hospitals with equipment such as oxygen cylinders and concentrators on rent, as the goverment has enough stock of such equipment now,” said Siddharth Tripathi, nodal officer of health department’s Information, Education and Communication (IEC) wing.

Special vaccination drive for truckers travelling to and from Bangladesh

Meanwhile, the state government will conduct a special drive to inoculate drivers and helpers involved in transportation of goods to and from Bangladesh.

“It is being done after direction from the high commissioner to Bangladesh to inoculate them on priority in order to contain the spread of virus,” said Tripathi.