Jagarnath Mahto’s wife to take oath as minister on July 3

Former Jharkhand education minister Jagarnath Mahto’s wife Baby Devi would be sworn in as member of Hemant Soren cabinet on July 3, people aware of the development said on Saturday. agarnath Mahto (HT file)

Mahto, a senior JMM leader who held the dual charge of education and excise, passed away on April 6 during treatment at a Chennai hospital. He had undergone lungs transplant after contracting Covid-19 in 2021.

“Preparations are on. Oath is likely to take place around 12 noon,” a senior Raj Bhawan official said.

Once sworn in, Baby would be the second JMM leader after Hafizul Ansari to become a minister in the incumbent government without becoming an MLA. Hafizul was sworn in on Feb 6, 2021, months before he won the Madhupur bypoll.

Bypoll for Dumri assembly seat, which was represented by Jagarnath Mahto, is yet to be announced.

“There was no doubt that someone from the family would be chosen as his successor. His wife is being sworn in as his son is still to attain the age of 25 years required to contest election. Appointing her as minister would add weight to her candidature,” a senior JMM leader said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON