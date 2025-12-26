Jharkhand Governor awards degrees at BBMKU convocation amid MLAs’ walk out

The Binod Bihari Mahto Koylanchal University (BBMKU) organised its second convocation ceremony at New Town Hall here, with Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar attending the event as the chief guest. The Binod Bihari Mahto Koylanchal University (BBMKU) organised its second convocation ceremony at New Town Hall. (HT Photo)

During the convocation, the Governor conferred degrees on 164 PhD scholars and gold medallists, acknowledging their academic excellence and perseverance.

Addressing the graduating students, the Governor described the occasion as a defining moment in their lives. “This day is a significant achievement for you. Despite adverse circumstances and challenges, you have completed your education,” he said.

He underlined that a convocation ceremony is not merely about receiving degrees. “Convocation is not just an opportunity to take a degree; it is the formal beginning of accepting new responsibilities in life,” the Governor said, urging students to remain committed to lifelong learning and ethical values.

Emphasising the changing role of education in contemporary times, the Governor said that academic pursuit should not be limited to earning degrees alone. “Today’s era demands that education goes beyond degrees. There is a constant need to explore new opportunities in research, innovation and discovery,” he said.

He further stressed that education should serve a larger social purpose. “The objective of education should not be confined to personal advancement. It must also become a source of inspiration and progress for society and the nation,” he said. Calling upon students to uphold moral values, the Governor urged them to use their knowledge and skills with honesty and integrity.

Highlighting social responsibility, the Governor made a strong appeal to the youth. “Every educated person should take responsibility for educating at least one child. If each educated youth resolves to shape the future of one child, the roots of illiteracy, poverty and inequality will automatically weaken,” he said.

Speaking to the media after the ceremony, the Governor stated that steps are being taken to ensure that academic sessions in universities run regularly and administrative processes function smoothly. “Efforts are underway to fill vacant posts in universities. In some places, the appointment of vice-chancellors is taking time, but the process will be completed by next month,” he said.

“Work is being done in this direction so that more students come forward for higher education,” he added.

Meanwhile, the convocation also witnessed a political controversy after the Governor left out the names of three MLAs in his address, allegedly prompting them to leave the programme midway.

During his address, the Governor mentioned Dumri MLA Jairam Mahto, but omitted the names of Dhanbad MLA Raj Sinha, Tundi MLA Mathura Mahto, and Sindri MLA Bablu Mahto. Following the speech, the three MLAs left the venue, triggering political reactions and debate at what was otherwise an academic event.

Speaking to the media, MLA Sinha said they were not formally invited to the event. “We were not invited and came on our own. That is why we are leaving,” he said, adding that questions on the Governor’s address should be directed to the Vice-Chancellor.

Mathura Mahto, when asked about the walkout, avoided a direct reply and said he had come to deliver an address and was leaving as the programme was already underway.

Jairam Mahto, whose name the Governor mentioned in his address, said he had not sought any such reference. “I did not ask anyone to take my name. If the Governor mentioned it, it may be out of affection, and I respect that,” he said. He further explained that the other MLAs are members of the university senate and were collectively addressed when the Governor referred to all senators, making individual mention unnecessary.

Vice-Chancellor Ram Kumar Singh did not come on record over the issue. However, a senior university official said that since the three MLAs are members of the senate, they were covered under the collective reference to senators.

“Jairam Mahto, not being a senate member, was named separately as an MLA in the speech,” the official said.