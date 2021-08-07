Jharkhand Guv, CM hail gold winner Chopra

Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais and chief minister Hemant Soren on Saturday congratulated javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra as he created history by winning India’s first gold medal Tokyo Olympics.

Governor Ramesh Bais said country was proud of his achievement. “He has left countryman filled with joy by winning gold at Tokyo Olympics with his talent and splendid performance. The country is proud of his historic achievement,” Bais said in a statement issued by the Raj Bhawan.

Joining him, chief minister Hemant Soren said people were proud of his achievement. “My heartiest congratulations to #NeerajChopra for his remarkable feat, his golden throw in #Tokyo2020 Javelin event, bringing India the first ever Olympics Gold Medal in Track And Field events. We all are proud of his momentous achievement.(sic.),” Soren said in a tweet.