Jharkhand: Top commander among 6 Maoists killed in encounter

At least six Maoists including top commanders are suspected to have been killed in an ongoing gun battle between security forces and Maoists since Thursday morning with the security forces led by the 209 Battalion of the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) inside Saranda Forests in West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand, officials said. A gun battle was underway between security forces and Maoists in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district on Thursday morning. (Representative file photo)

Jharkhand inspector general (IG, Operation) Michael Raj and Kolhan DIG Anuranjan Kisphotta have confirmed the encounter and Maoists commanders getting hit on a large scale.

“The number of deaths could be confirmed after the operation gets over,” he added.

According to preliminary information, the joint forces of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)and state police led by CoBRA 209 battalion was on an anti-Maoist operation Thursday early morning when Maoist squads led by Patiram Majhi alias Anal-da and Lalchand Hembram alias Anmol opened fire on them near Kumbhdih village in Saranda Forests.

In the ensuing gunbattle, over half a dozen Maoist commanders are feared to have been killed, including a commander carrying ₹50 lakh bounty on his head.

“Heavy losses have been inflicted on the Maoists and firing was still going on. Back-up forces have been sent to close all the escape routes and search operation has also been launched simultaneously. Further details are awaited,” Michael Raj, Jharkhand IG (operation) said.

“The operation is ongoing in a geographically very challenging terrain inside Saranda Forests. A high alert has been sounded in the entire Saranda Reserve Forest area. Details could be available and shared only after the operation is over,” Kisphotta said.

It may be noted that the CRPF DG (operation) Gyanendra Pratap Singh on Monday had finalised the roadmap during a strategy meeting in Chaibasa for the final onslaught on the banned CPI (Maoist) squads led by its central committee members Misir Besra alias Nirbhay, Asim Mondal alias Timir and Patiram Majhi alias Anal-da.