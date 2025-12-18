Jharkhand high court asks state govt to fix date for PESA Rules notification

The Jharkhand high court on Thursday directed the panchayati raj department secretary to inform it of a specific date for notifying the PESA Rules, while hearing a contempt petition over the non-implementation of the Act in the state, an advocate familiar with the matter said. Jharkhand high court directed the panchayati raj department secretary to inform it of a specific date for notifying the PESA Rules (HT File)

“The division bench of Chief Justice Tarlok Singh Chouhan and justice Rajesh Shankar heard the contempt petition filed over the non-implementation of the 29-year-old PESA Act in the state. During the hearing, the secretary of the panchayati raj department, Manoj Kumar, was present in court. The court explicitly asked him whether the rules related to the PESA Act had been placed before the cabinet. The secretary requested time until Tuesday to file a response, which the court granted. However, the court also orally remarked that if the necessary information was not provided by the next hearing, a strict stance would be taken,” the advocate said.

The contempt petition was filed by the Adivasi Buddhijeevi Manch. Its advocate and former advocate general Ajit Kumar confirmed the development, saying the next hearing in the matter would take place on Tuesday.

“The court expressed its concern over the delay in the implementation of the PESA Act and deferred the hearing in the matter till December 23. Panchayati Raj Department secretary Manoj Kumar was present in court on Thursday and will remain present during the next hearing,” advocate Kumar said.