Jharkhand: Pegasus ‘target’ journo, arrested a day ago, has ‘Maoist links’
A freelance journalist in Jharkhand, who figured on the list of people allegedly targeted by the Pegasus spyware and who was arrested on Sunday, had links with Maoists, police have claimed.
“Rupesh Kumar Singh was arrested on Sunday from his residence in Ramgarh and was produced before a court in Saraikela on Monday, which sent him into judicial custody. He was arrested based on evidence collected during the investigation. He is closely connected with Maoists and their activities,” said AV Homkar, inspector general of police (operations).
Singh was arrested as part of the ongoing investigation in the case filed with the Kandra police station in Saraikela-Kharsawan district on November 13, 2021, after the arrest of top Maoist Prashant Bose alias Kishanda, who carried a cash reward of ₹1 crore, and five others, police said.
After his arrest, Bose was booked under the stringent anti-terror law, Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), besides under sections of the India Penal Code (IPC).
According to journalist Singh’s wife Ipsa Satakshi, the police arrested her husband after conducting an eight-hour long search operation at their home in Binjhar area of Ramgarh district. “They knocked at our doors at 5.30 am, saying they have a search warrant. However, they arrested my husband around 2 pm. They did not even tell us in which case was he being arrested. I met my husband briefly at the office of superintendent of police (SP) in Saraikela and then at Sadar hospital where he was taken for medical test before being taken to jail,” said Satakshi.
“During our meeting, Rupesh told me police were questioning him about his links with Prashant Bose while claiming they had audio and video footages to prove their links. During the search at our home, the police didn’t take away his laptop after being told it was new, but took away my sister’s laptop, which was brought in 2014. I will fight his case legally. He was arrested in 2019 as well but finally he came out on bail after six months because police could not even file a charge sheet against him,” she said.
Rupesh, who originally belongs to Bhagalpur, was arrested on June 4, 2019, by Bihar Police from Gaya on charges of having Maoist links. However, he came out on bail on December 6, 2019.
-
‘In Bihar’s House of Elders, 63% of members face criminal cases’
The 75-member Bihar Legislative Council, much like the state Assembly, has a fairly large share of members (MLCs) who are facing criminal cases, according to a report of the Association for Democratic Reforms and Election Watch released on Tuesday. Out of 60 MLCs whose criminal, financial, educational details furnished in their election affidavits were analysed by the ADR, 38 (about 63 per cent) have criminal cases pending against them.
-
Lucknow hospital conducts successful arm replantation surgery
Doctors at Medanta hospital successfully conducted arm replantation surgery on a medical student whose arm almost detached from his body following a road accident. Addressing a press conference, senior consultant in plastic surgery at the hospital, Dr Vaibhav Khanna said the hand had only one nerve connected and hence everything had to be planned quickly. The need for immediate surgery made it complicated, but we could do it, said Dr Khanna.
-
Namaz row in Lucknow mall: 4 seen in viral video arrested
LUCKNOW The Lucknow police on Tuesday arrested four people who had allegedly offered namaz inside the newly inaugurated LuLu Mall here in an “unauthorised” manner and efforts were on to trace four more accused in the case. None of the accused were employees of the mall, said officials. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said obstruction of roads by staging protests over unnecessary issues should not be allowed.
-
Navi Mumbai residents collect money to help family of milkman who died in accident
Residents of Phase II of NRI Complex in Seawoods have come forward to help the family of the milkman who died on Sunday in an accident. The 27-year-old Manoj Kumar Verma, who lost his life on Palm Beach road on Sunday, was a commerce graduate. He delivered milk in the morning and then worked in a pharmacy in Sanpada during the day to earn a living for his family.
-
Haryana should get additional assembly building in Capitol Complex: Hooda
Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday said that the state government should make efforts to get additional space for Haryana assembly in the Capitol Complex, adjacent to the existing assembly precincts. “We should get an extension of the existing assembly constructed. It is possible," the former CM said. Hooda said that the government has to think in terms of the requirements of the present and the future.
