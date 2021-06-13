Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Ranchi News / Jharkhand registers zero fresh Covid fatality for first time during 2nd wave
ranchi news

Jharkhand registers zero fresh Covid fatality for first time during 2nd wave

East Singhbhum district registered the highest number of new cases at 51, followed by 27 in Ranchi and 23 in Hazaribag, it said.
PTI | , Ranchi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 04:29 PM IST
The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state has improved to 97.36 per cent.

Jharkhand on Sunday did not report any fresh coronavirus death for the first time during the ongoing second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, but 239 new cases pushed the state's tally to 3,43,304, a health bulletin said.

East Singhbhum district registered the highest number of new cases at 51, followed by 27 in Ranchi and 23 in Hazaribag, it said.

The state now has 3,966 active cases, while the coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 5,082.

A total of 3,34,256 people have recovered from the disease thus far, including 493 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state has improved to 97.36 per cent.

The state has tested over 90.6 lakh samples for Covid-19 to date, including 43,653 in the last 24 hours, it said.

In a bid to combat the surge of cases, the state government has imposed lockdown-like restrictions till June 17.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid recovery covid 19 news coronavirus india coronavirus vaccine coronavirus vaccine
TRENDING NEWS

School children plant 750 sapling in Ludhiana, create micro oxygen chamber

ITBP shares pics of jawans scaling the Himalayas. Images go viral

John Cena shares Virat Kohli’s pic on Instagram, people wonder ‘Why’

Baby doggo’s snack-time zoomies will make your heart melt. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP