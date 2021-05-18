Jharkhand reports 2,507 new cases of Covid-19, 60 more fatalities

Jharkhand on Tuesday reported 60 fresh Covid-19 fatalities taking the death toll to 4,539, while 2,507 new cases pushed the tally to 3,18,009, a health department bulletin said.

The mineral-rich state now has 33,524 active cases, while 2,79,946 patients have recovered from the infection, it said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state now stands at 88.03 per cent, better than the national average of 84.80 per cent.

State capital Ranchi, which has been severely impacted by the virus, recorded 10 deaths during the day, as against 18 on Monday, 19 on Saturday, 28 on Saturday, and 40 fatalities on Friday.

For the first time in May, East Singhbhum with 12 Covid-19 deaths recorded higher fatalities than Ranchi. On Monday the district had recorded 7 Covid-19 deaths.

Seven deaths were recorded in Bokaro, followed by six in Hazaribag, four in Dhanbad and three in West Singhbhum.

Two fatalities each were reported from Chatra, Garhwa, Giridih, Gumla, Ramgarh, and Simdega.

Jamtara, Khunti, Koderma, Latehar, Palamu, and Saraikela recorded one death each.

No deaths have been reported from six of the 24 districts in the state during the last 24 hours.

The six districts are Deoghar, Dumka, Godda, Lohardaga, Pakur, and Sahebganj.

A look at the health bulletin of the state suggests that prominent cities of Jharkhand like Ranchi, East Singhbhum with headquarter at Jamshedpur, Bokaro, Dhanbad, and Hazaribag are witnessing high Covid-19 cases, while relatively backward districts including Chatra, Gumla, Latehar, and Pakur are logging a lesser number of infections.

Battling a sharp surge in Covid-19 cases during the second wave, the state government has extended the lockdown till May 27.

Restrictions with stricter provisions, including seven days mandatory quarantine for people visiting the state, are now in place.

Altogether, 77,88,630 samples have been tested for Covid-19 in Jharkhand thus far, including 52,887 since Monday, it added.

The mortality rate in the state remained higher at 1.42 per cent as against the nation's 1.10 per cent.

In a bid to protect its citizens from the deadly virus, the Jharkhand government had on May 14 launched a free vaccination drive for people in the age group of 18 to 44 years.

Over 1.57 crore people in the state are in the 18-44 years age bracket.

The state government could not roll out the inoculation drive for these people from May 1 as it was facing a shortage of vaccines.