Jharkhand: STs, SCs and women to get pension from age of 50

The Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand on Wednesday approved the proposal to reduce the qualifying age for pension for women and those belonging the scheduled tribe and scheduled caste categories to 50 years from the existing 60 years, officials said on Wednesday. Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren during the inauguration of Azim Premji University and Hospital and School at Itki in Ranchi on Thursday. (PTI)

Cabinet secretary Vandana Dadel said around 18 lakh persons would benefit after the cabinet approved the proposal of the women, child development and social security department.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

“The cabinet approved the proposal to amend the existing rules. qualifying age for old age pension has been reduced for all women and those belonging to ST/SC category,” said Dadel.

The decision comes about a month after chief minister Hemant Soren had, on December 29, on the fourth anniversary of his government, announced that tribals and dalits in the state will be eligible for pension benefits upon attaining the age of 50 years, instead of the earlier limit of 60 years.

Officials said a total of 35.68 lakh beneficiaries are currently availing pension benefits in the state, which has seen a jump of around 82 per cent in the past four years under the Soren government.

Besides this, the cabinet also approved new scheme to provide special kits to poor pregnant women in the state for their welfare. The kit, which is estimated to cost ₹1,500 each, would have 14 items, including new cotton Sari and mosquito nets, among others.

Around 6 lakh women are estimated to benefit from the scheme and ₹22.2 crore has been approved for the scheme in the current fiscal, said Dadel.

Meanwhile, the cabinet also approved appointment of former JMM legislator Yogendra Prasad as chairman of the state backward classes commission. The former two-term legislator from Gomia is currently a member of the UPA coordination committee with a status of minister of state.