Jharkhand: Three killed, several injured after pickup van overturns in Saraikela

In a tragic incident, three persons including a woman died on Thursday while over a dozen sustained injuries when a pickup van, they were travelling in overturned near Lekra Kocha on Chaibasa-Rajnanagar road Seraikela-Kharswan district, officials said.

The incident occurred around 6:30am when the van, carrying around two dozen daily wagers along with sacks filled with construction materials, was on its way to Rajnagar from Chaibasa.

Rajnagar officer-in-charge Chandan Kumar told reporters that it appears the driver lost control of the overcrowded van.

“Three persons died on the spot while around 15 others sustained injuries. The injured were rushed to Rajnagar Community Health Centre. Eight of them were later shifted to MGM Hospital in Jamshedpur as their condition deteriorated,” the officer added.

Officials said the casualty figures could rise as condition of at least 6-7 injured was serious and identification of the deceased with help of the injured was being done.

