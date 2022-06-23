Jharkhand: Two murder accused lynched
Two persons were allegedly beaten to death while they were trying to flee after shooting a man dead in Sukhbana village of Jharkhand’s Garhwa district on Wednesday night, officials said.
The youth who was shot dead was identified as Vimal Singh, 27, while the two beaten to death were identified as Santosh Chandravanshi and Krishna Paswan.
Garhwa superintendent of police police Anjani Kumar said they have lodged two separate FIRs related to the incident but police were yet to make any arrest.
“One FIR has been registered on the complaint of brother of the youth who was shot dead. A few persons have been named as accused in the complaint. The second FIR has been filed on the complaint of father one of two who were allegedly killed after the shooting incident. This case has been filed against unknown persons. We are investigating the case accordingly,” said Kumar.
Autopsy on all three bodies was conducted on Thursday before they were handed over to the respective families.
The SP said the two persons beaten to death had criminal cases against them. “The two were accused in a murder case and had recently walked out of jail on bail,” the SP said.
Police sources said that as per their initial investigation, the group that killed Vimal Singh had been threatening him for a while in connection with sale of a plot of land in the village.
On Wednesday, around 8.30 pm, four people cornered Vimal at a local market and fired at him. As the assailants tried to flee, the locals managed to get hold of two of them and beat them to death. Vimal was rushed to Sadar hospital from where he was referred to Ranchi hospital, but he died on the way.
-
Prostate Cancer: Causes, symptoms, risk factors and treatment
“Cancer of the prostate is the second leading site of cancer among males in metro cities like Delhi, Kolkata, and Pune and the third leading cause in cities like Mumbai, and Bengaluru. The main reason for the increase in Prostatic cancer is due to an increase in the aged population, changing lifestyles, increased awareness, and easy access to medical facilities in cities,” said Dr Prasanth Kandra.
-
Coach rescues US swimmer Anita Alvarez after she faints midway while competing
Her coach Andrea Fuentes, who was present at the pool side, then jumped into action and averted a tragedy at the world championships swimming competition.
-
‘Just like prez polls’: Cong's Kharge fires salvo at BJP as Maha crisis deepens
Mallikarjun Kharge said the Congress party will stand with the MVA regime and wants to work together. "The present Maharashtra government is doing developmental work in the state. [The] BJP [is] trying to destabilise the Maharashtra government. They did the same in the past too in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, [and] Goa,” he was quoted as saying.
-
No Rani Rampal again as India announce 18-member squad for 2022 CWG
Star striker Rani Rampal has been left out of the Indian women's hockey squad for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, with goalkeeper Savita Punia set to lead the 18-member squad which was announced on Thursday. Rani had earlier been left out of the squad for the upcoming FIH World Cup after being unable to recover fully from a hamstring injury. Coach Janneke Schopman had said at the time that Rani is yet to fully recover from the knock that has kept her largely out of action since she led the team's inspirational performance at last year's Tokyo Olympics.
-
Fit-again R Ashwin joins Team India before Tour Match against Leicestershire
Team India received a big boost before the start of their tour of England as star all-rounder R Ashwin joined the squad on Thursday before the start of India's Tour Match against Leicestershire at the Uptonsteel County Ground in Leicester.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics