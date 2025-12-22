Jharkhand CM Soren launches free coaching institute for ST students in Ranchi

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren inaugurated a free coaching institute in Ranchi on Monday for Scheduled Tribe (ST) students preparing for medical and engineering examinations in the state. Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren during the inauguration of the coaching institute at Hindpiri in Ranchi on Monday. (HT Photo)

Named after his father, the Dishom Guru Shibu Soren Engineering (JEE) and Medical (NEET) Coaching Institute has been set up in a welfare department building at Hindpiri in Ranchi, where 300 selected students will be provided specialised coaching for competitive examinations, officials said.

“A new chapter has been added to uplift our upcoming generation. This institute will help tribal students crack competitive examinations in the medical and engineering fields,” said Soren while inaugurating the facility. The chief minister urged the welfare department and the private agency to create an additional batch for meritorious students who could not qualify for the eligibility test for admission to the institute.

Officials stated that the state government has partnered with Motion Education under a public-private partnership (PPP) model to run the institute. A total of 300 students, including 168 girls, have been selected for the inaugural batch.

Soren said the government is running several schemes to support the education of poor, deprived, and tribal students and make their future better. “We are running the Savitribai Phule scheme for girl students. Around 30 students are being provided pre- and post-matric scholarships, and 80 Chief Minister Schools of Excellence have been started on par with private schools. Another 100 such schools are in the pipeline,” he said.

Regarding other schemes, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) chief said students can avail of a bank loan of up to ₹15 lakh for education under the Guruji Students Credit Card at a nominal interest rate of 4 per cent. “The government has also decided to open a library in each district where all kinds of study materials will be available. Besides, we are also providing the facility of an e-library,” he said.

Earlier, Soren unveiled a life-size statue of JMM patriarch Shibu Soren on the institute campus and offered floral tributes. The former chief minister died on August 4 while undergoing treatment at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. He was 81.