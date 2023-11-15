Jharkhand’s 23rd Foundation Day: CM Soren lists his achievements

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday reiterated his commitment to the development of the state under his leadership and recounted the achievements made during his four years in office. Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren (right) on Wednesday reiterated his commitment to the development of the state (PTI)

Addressing a function on the occasion of the 23rd Jharkhand Foundation Day in Morabadi, the chief minister, in the presence of governor C.P. Radhakrishnan, his father and Rajya Sabha member Shibu Soren, along with other cabinet colleagues, bureaucrats, and the audience, highlighted the state’s strengths.

“There is social, economic, and educational backwardness in the state, but there is no backwardness in the nature of the state,” he said, adding, “42 per cent of the country’s resources are here, and the state holds 50 per cent of the forest cover.”

The CM acknowledged the presence of Coal India Limited, Bokaro Steel Plant, Tatas, and HEC but refrained from discussing the reasons behind the state’s backwardness, saying, “Digging up buried bodies only spreads dirt.”

Soren enumerated his government’s achievements, citing the issuance of green ration cards to two million people, timely appointment of administrative officers through the rapid publishing of JPSC results, organising the Sarkar Aapke Dwar programme to bring government schemes to the people’s doorstep, extending pensions to all, including widows, the physically challenged, and those over 60 years old.

He also emphasised ensuring proper education for girls, offering foreign education opportunities to the underprivileged, and guaranteeing 75 per cent of jobs in private companies.

Furthermore, he listed the formulation of stringent laws against unfair means during examinations, the transportation of labourers to their homes via flights during Covid-19, dispatching teams to Uttarakhand to rescue Jharkhand labourers trapped in tunnels, and directing the issuance of land papers to forest dwellers under the Forest Right Act, as some of his government’s key achievements.

Alleging step-motherly treatment by the Union government, he said, “Where there’s no double-engine government, step-motherly treatment is evident.”

He further mentioned the Union government’s failure to approve the proposal for 800,000 houses for the poor in Jharkhand, a plan his government intends to execute under the Abua Awas scheme.

He also referenced attempts to “destabilise his government from day one”.

“Efforts to destabilise our government began within hours of assuming office,” he said, without specifying how.

