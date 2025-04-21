Jharkhand: Security forces gun down 8 Maoists

Security forces on Monday gunned down at least eight Maoists in an encounter during an anti-Naxal operation at the foothills of Lugu Pahad in Lalpania under the Jageshwar Vihar police station limit of Bokaro district. Paramilitary forces during an anti-Naxal operation. (HT File Photo)

“After receiving information about the presence of a large number of Maoists, the Jharkhand Police, the CRPF, and Jharkhand Jaguar team reached their hideouts. As soon as the joint team reached the area, the Maoists opened fire. After several rounds of firing from the sides, eight Maoists were killed,” a police officer aware of the development told HT.

Several arms and rounds of ammunition, including automatic weapons such as AK-47s, SLRs, and a large quantity of explosives, were recovered from the site of the encounter.

Bokaro superintendent of police Manoj Swargiyary confirmed the encounter and said, “Yes, an encounter broke out at 5.30am. We are yet to ascertain the exact death toll of the Maoists.”

A second police official said there were top Maoists leaders among those killed.

“Three people have been identified as Vivek, Saheb Ram Manjhi, and Arvind Yadav,” he said.

“Senior police officials received information that a team of Naxalites was planning to carry out a major incident in the Lugu hill area, following which a special team of CRPF personnel and Jharkhand Police was formed,” a third police official said.