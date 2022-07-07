‘J’khand govt blowing public money to pay lawyer to fight graft case against CM’
The man who has filed cases against Jharkhand chief minster Hemant Soren and his associates for allegedly operating shell companies and allotting a mining lease to himself has now accused the state government of using taxpayer’s money for making payments to senior Supreme Court advocate Kapil Sibal to defend allegations of corruption against the chief minister as an individual.
Shiv Shankar Sharma, who has put CM Soren in the dock, has now filed an interlocutory application (IA) before the Jharkhand high court, alleging that the state government was paying Sibal ₹22 lakh per appearance in the case.
Citing a response under RTI (Right to Information) Act from the state government, Sharma has said in the application, filed on Wednesday, that since Sibal has appeared on seven occasions before the Jharkhand High Court and twice before the Supreme Court in the case, the state government has already spent ₹1.54 crore of public money in opposing a probe by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the allegations against Soren.
The division bench of chief justice Ravi Ranjan and justice SN Prasad is hearing a bunch of three PILs — two against Soren and one related to alleged MNREGA scam — side by side. After holding the two PILs against the CM maintainable, the bench has started hearing them on merits. These petitions are likely to be taken up for further hearing on Friday.
The petitioner filed the IA on Wednesday, two days after an application was filed on behalf of the state government and the chief minister, seeking action against the petitioner for lying on oath.
JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey refused to comment on the issue, saying the matter was “sub-judice”.
Rajiv Kumar, counsel of the petitioner, said they were ready to face any action. “Everything we have said is on record and based on facts. We are fighting this for exposing loot of public money and would continue to do so,” he said.
-
Patna AIIMS dy director shifted out after graft probe
The Centre on Thursday removed Parimal Sinha as the deputy director (administration) of Patna's All India Institute of Medical Sciences, said an order of the ministry of health and family welfare (MoH&FW), which has been seen by Hindustan Times. A 2001-batch officer of the Indian Postal Service, Sinha was repatriated prematurely to his parent department with immediate effect. His five-year deputation term was to end in October 2023. HT has a copy of the order.
-
Western Rajasthan record heavy to very heavy rains
Poogal in Bikaner recorded the highest 9 cm rainfall while Kishanganj in Baran registered 6 cm of rains in a day. Railmagra in Rajsamand and Baran both gauged 5 cm of rainfall during the same period, the weather department said. Jaisalmer, Kota, Dabok, Bundi and Sirohi recorded 47 mm, 13.4 mm, 11 mm, 7 mm and 4.5 mm of rains from Thursday morning till evening.
-
Prayagraj police to trace source of raw material being used in crude bombs
After several incidents of crude bomb attacks in Sangam City in the recent past, the Prayagraj police have now begun efforts to trace the source of not just these homemade bombs but also their ingredients so as to check the menace permanently. To note, use of crude bombs during clashes among students as well as by criminals to maim their opponents is very common in Prayagraj.
-
KDMC fills potholes on Tilak Chowk Road in Kalyan after 2 senior citizens suffer injuries from fall
Following the incident of two senior citizens falling due to the presence of potholes in Kalyan and suffering injuries, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation, on Thursday, filled the said potholes on Tilak Chowk Road. On Wednesday, two senior citizens – Ravindra Pai, 60, and Ganesh Sahastrabuddhe, 69, fell into a water-filled pothole while going for a walk at two different spots at Tilak Chowk and suffered injuries. He was taken to a private hospital for treatment.
-
Already 84 tree falls recorded since June this year; activists question NMMC policy
The number of tree falls in Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation limits has seen a considerable increase this year. As per the daily records maintained by the disaster management cell, 84 trees have fallen since June, raising questions on NMMC's policy on tree plantation as well as pruning practices. When compared with the 144 trees recorded to have fallen during last year's monsoon, the number so far this year is quite alarming for the green lovers.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics