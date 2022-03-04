KCR meets CM Soren in Ranchi, says not forming anti-BJP front
RANCHI Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday met Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren at his residence here and said he was holding discussions with leaders across the country to chalk out a plan to “try something new” in order to give a new direction to the country.
Rao, who is also Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief, dismissed suggestions that he was trying to put together an anti-BJP front.
The Telangana CM was here on a one-day visit, along with his wife, daughter, grandson, other party leaders and top officers to provide financial aid to family of two soldiers who killed in Galwan valley last year.
Rao said he also held political discussions with Soren, the working president of the JMM, about country’s development.
At the short press conference he addressed along with Hemant Soren, Rao shot down a specific question whether his political consultations are aimed at forming an anti-BJP front nationally.
“Who said (am making an anti-BJP front)? What is very clear is that there should be sincere effort to take the country in right direction. A beginning has been made. Discussions are on. So this is not an anti-BJP, anti-Congress or anti-anyone else. I want to make it clear. Someone saying this is a third front, someone saying it’s a fourth front. No front has been made till now. What shape it will take, we will get to know later,” he said.
Rao said he also sought blessings from JMM supremo Shibu Soren who had helped him in the movement for a separate Telangana state.
JMM’s principal general secretary and spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya refused to comment. “I was not privy to the discussions in the meeting, so I can’t comment now,” he said.
Over the past few weeks, KCR has met with Shiva Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar. He was in national capital on Thursday and met BJP MP Subramanian Swamy and farmers’ leader Rakesh Tikait.
Along with CM Soren, KCR handed over cheques of ₹10 lakh to the kin of two soldiers from Jharkhand, Kundan Kumar Ojha and Ganesh Hansda, who were killed in Galwan.
