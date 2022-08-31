'Madam used to...', says maid allegedly tortured by suspended BJP leader: Report

The 29­-year-old woman from a tribal community - who was employed as a maid in suspended Jharkhand BJP leader Seema Patra's home - told news agency ANI Wednesday 'madam used to beat me up when I made a mistake', amid growing controversy and outrage over her alleged torture. "I have throat issues. What you heard is exactly what happened to me."

Patra - a member of the national executive of the BJP's Mahila Marcha (women's wing) - was suspended Monday after the story broke and was arrested earlier today. A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the SC/ST Act.

She will be produced in court later in the day, police said.

The BJP leader has called the claims 'politically motivated'.

"These are false... politically motivated allegations. I have been implicated," she told reporters as she taken into custody.

Police in Jharkhand capital Ranchi rescued the woman, who spoke of years of being starved, humiliated, assaulted, forced to drink urine, and scalded.

A police official was quoted as saying repeated assaults had taken a toll on her health and that she used to 'drag herself on the floor as she was unable to walk'.

"She said she was made to lick urine... front teeth smashed by an iron rod."

The Jharkhand unit of the BJP has declared 'zero tolerance' for Patra's actions.

"BJP has zero tolerance towards atrocities against SC and ST communities. When the incident regarding the brutality of a maid working in BJP leader Seema Patra's house came into the public domain, the BJP state president immediately suspended her," the state office said.

A committee has been formed to investigate her actions and take 'strict action', and a show-cause notice has been served, the party's statement said.

With input from ANI

