A violent commotion broke out outside the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office on Harmu Road in Ranchi on Tuesday as activists from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) sparred openly. The confrontation, which began with intense sloganeering, rapidly deteriorated into a physical altercation.

ABVP (Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad) and NSUI (National Students’ Union of India) activists clash outside the BJP office in Harmu, Ranchi, on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

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The trouble began when student activists from the NSUI, the student wing of the Indian National Congress, organized a protest march toward the state BJP headquarters. The demonstrators were protesting ongoing national controversies surrounding the NEET-UG examination paper leak and demanded the immediate resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the specific issue.

As the march approached the party office, protestors were confronted by ABVP activists, the student wing aligned with the RSS, who were already present. An intense verbal argument erupted over the examination row, with both sides raising opposing high-decibel slogans. The situation spiralled out of control when student leaders and activists from both factions breached the distance, becoming physically entangled in a fistfight.

Upon receiving urgent notification of the escalating violence, a heavy police contingent from multiple surrounding jurisdictions, including the Argora and Pundag police stations, rushed to the scene. Police intervened swiftly, managing to separate the warring factions and bring the situation back under control.

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{{^usCountry}} As a precautionary measure to prevent further outbreaks of violence, a substantial police force has been deployed around the perimeter of the BJP office. Authorities have initiated an investigation into the sequence of events and are actively scrutinizing CCTV footage from the surrounding Harmu Road commercial area to identify the primary instigators. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As a precautionary measure to prevent further outbreaks of violence, a substantial police force has been deployed around the perimeter of the BJP office. Authorities have initiated an investigation into the sequence of events and are actively scrutinizing CCTV footage from the surrounding Harmu Road commercial area to identify the primary instigators. {{/usCountry}}

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Anil Kumar Tiwari, the Officer-in-Charge of the Argora police station, officially confirmed the incident. He characterized the clash as ‘minor’ and stated that the police responded promptly to diffuse the tension.

He further clarified that no formal First Information Report (FIR) has been registered by either faction in connection with the confrontation so far.